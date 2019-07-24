Campaign to restore Nina Simone’s NC childhood home close to reaching $25,000 goal

TRYON, N.C. (WNCN) – Tucked away in Tryon, North Carolina is the humble home where Nina Simone developed her love for the piano.

Despite its history, the home sat vacant until 2017 when four New York-based artists purchased it and saved it from demolition.

Today, with the artists’ guidance, the National Trust for Historic Preservation is working to create a vibrant future for the site, but we need your help!

The National Trust for Historic Preservation released a statement Wednesday, announcing they are within $3,000 of their $25,000 goal, and need the community’s help to reach it.

While this special place is now out of immediate danger, we still need you to contribute to our campaign to help with critical stabilization and other repairs. Get up close and personal with the home in its current state—and learn more about its impact on the artist’s life—through our exclusive virtual reality tour.

The donation “perks” range from $10 and a Nina Simone art print, to $1,000 listening session at the home.

