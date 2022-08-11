The unnamed otter pups at the Fort Fisher Aquarium (NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WNCN) — Three otter pups need names at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

The Asian small-clawed female pups were born May 21. According to aquarium officials, the otters each have their own personalities. With staff input, the otter team has narrowed down the choices to four trios of names.

“The team at the Aquarium researched and shared meaningful naming ideas based on the native habitat of Asian small-clawed otters and the unique circumstances of when they were born,” said Shannon Anderson, otter keeper, NCAFF. “We’re sharing the top four trios of names and asking our community to vote for their favorite.”

The naming trios include:

Stella, Mae and Selene (moon, Thailand moon goddess and goddess of the moon)



Padma, Bulan and Melati (Indonesia’s three national flowers—the Giant Padma, Anggrek bulan, the moth orchid; and Melati putih, the Arabian Jasmine)



Tala, Reyna and Ula (bright star, queen and small one)



Java, Bali and Nusa (Volcanic islands in Indonesia)

The pups were born during a full moon, King Tide and a storm. Asian small-clawed otters are native to Indonesia, southern China, southern India, Southeast Asia, and the Philippines.

Asian small-clawed otters are the smallest of the otter species and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

Voting is open online at Name the Otter Pups, by QR code on the screens at the Aquarium and at the Otters on the Edge habitat with advanced tickets required to visit the NCAFF.

To visit the otters, tickets for the aquarium can be found here.