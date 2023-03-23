GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — How well do you know your North Carolina county and municipality pronunciations?

Whether you’re a lifelong North Carolinian or you moved here from elsewhere, odds are you’ve been corrected on how you pronounced county or city’s name, or you’ve had to correct someone else.

Here’s a guide on many of the frequently mispronounced names you’ll come across in North Carolina.

Advance: AD-vance

Ahoskie: Ah-HOSS-kie

Alleghany County: al-i-GAINY

Angier: ANN-jur

Bahama: bah-HAY-ma

Beaufort (county and town): BOW-fort (South Carolina’s Beaufort is pronounced BYOO-fert)

Bertie County: burr-TEE

Bodie Island: body island

Buies Creek: boo-ees Creek

Buncombe County: BUNK-um

Cabarrus County: kuh-BEAR-us

Cashiers: KASH-urs

Catawba County: kuh-TAW-buh

Cherryville: CHAIR-ee-vil

Chinquapin: chink-a-pin

Chocowinity: chock-uh-WIN-uh-tee

Concord: CON-CORD

Conetoe: kuh-NEE-tuh

Corolla: Ka-RAW-la

Cullowhee: CULL-uh-whee

Durham: DURR-um

Duplin County: DOOP-LIN

Forsyth County: for-SYTH

Fuquay-Varina: FEW-kway vuh-REE-nah

Harnett County: HAR-net

Hickory: HICK-ree

Hiddenite: HID-nite

Icard: EYE-kurd

Iredell County: EYE-ur-dell

Kerr Lake: car lake

Kure Beach: CURE-ee

Lenoir County: la-NOR

Mebane: MEB-un

Ocracoke: OAK-ra-coke

Pfafftown: POFF-town

Pocomoke: POE-ka-moke

Raleigh: RAH-lee

Robeson: ROB-uh-sun (Remember, there’s no robe in Robeson)

Rodanthe: roe-DAN-thee

Rowan County: roe-WANN

Salisbury: SAULS-berry

Saxapahaw: SAX-uh-pa-haw

Severn: SEV-ren

Shallotte: sha-LOAT

Uwharrie Mountains: you-WHAR-ee

Watauga: wah-TAW-guh

Wendell: wen-DELL

Zebulon: ZEB-yoo-luhn

Last year, the North Carolina Museum of History shared on social media a series of videos about how to pronounce places throughout the state. Search for #PronouncingNC on Facebook or Twitter to see and hear more pronunciations.