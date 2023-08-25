JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A candlelight vigil will be held in Jacksonville on Saturday to remember those who were killed in the Kabul Airport terror attack in Afghanistan two years ago.

The vigil will be hosted by Remember Everyone Deployed. The terror attack happened on Aug. 26, 2021 at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. It killed 13 US service members, including Camp Lejeune’s Nicole Gee. The organization hopes to honor the lives lost and let their families know, they will always be remembered.

Sgt. Nicole L Gee, who was stationed at Camp Lejeune, was one of 13 service members killed in the deadly attack. (Photo courtesy of Richard Herrara via FOX40.com)

“This is where the parents, the families who lost their loved ones. So we do this in their honor,” said Gloria DePaul, founder of Remember Everyone Deployed (RED). “And also one of our one of the fallen heroes with Sergeant Nicole Gee from Camp Lejeune. You know, we honor her every year since we’re here on campus. So they’re all very important to us.”

The vigil will be held in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday.