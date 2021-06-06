Candlelight vigil held to honor 3 NC teens in deadly hit-and-run crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A candlelight vigil Friday night was held for three teens involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Tuesday.

Hundreds of family members and friends gathered at the scene of the incident where Michael Rivenbark, 14, was killed. On Tuesday at approximately 10:25 p.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to a reported hit and run fatal collision on US Highway 70 Service Road just west of Thurman Road and 5.3 miles east of New Bern.

Cadence Dawn Nicholson, 14, of New Bern was flown to Vidant Medical Center for critical injuries. Cassidy Jane Lewis, 13, of New Bern was taken to Carolina East Medical Center for serious injuries.

On Wednesday, Sean Steven Teague of New Bern was arrested, according to the NC Highway Patrol. He was charged with one count of felony hit and run involving death and two counts of felony hit and run involving serious injury.

Friday’s candlelight vigil gave people the chance to recognize all three teens. People left flowers and balloons, lit candles and sang songs to remember Rivenbark. Family friends said they hope this tragedy will remind people to hold tight to their loved ones.

“It’s so heartbreaking, everything that happened,” said Cathy Melton, a family friend. “We are just all hoping and praying that God gets every bit of the glory and that somehow, maybe his story can lead some of the young to God.

“never take anything for granted because you never know when your last day is gonna be.”

Members of the family say they’re grateful for Friday night’s turnout.