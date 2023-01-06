RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Andrei Svechnikov has been selected for the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.

Svechnikov will be representing the Metropolitan Division at the All-Star Weekend, which is taking place in Sunrise, Florida on February 3rd and 4th, officials said.

And this will be Svechnikov’s first appearance at an NHL All-Star Game, according to officials.

In this season, Svechnikov has “tallied 33 points in 38 games” so far, Hurricanes officials said.

And he’s had two hat tricks thus far this season, which makes him the ninth player to “score multiple hat tricks in a single season” with the Canes since the team’s relocation to Raleigh, officials shared.

The Hurricanes next face the Columbus Blue Jackets in an away game on Saturday.

For more information on the NHL All-Star Weekend, click here.