RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As a puppy, Duke was rescued from a dog fighting ring in Richmond, Virginia.

Since that time, Duke has found his way into a new job and new life as a law enforcement canine alongside his handler, Trooper T.C. Parrott.





Together, Parrott and Duke are “working together to help keep our state safe,” NC Highway Patrol said in a Tuesday tweet.