CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Charlotte officials are considering taking the first step towards saving an 86-year-old home in southeast Charlotte.

Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission met on Wednesday to discuss adding new properties to their potential landmark list. One of those properties is known as ‘Akers Acres,’ a home located at 6501 Sardis Road.

Even though it blends with the fall leaves surrounding it, the 86-year-old home off of Sardis Road in southeast Charlotte stands out.

“I love that property,” said Colby Foster. “It’s on a great street, near my house.”

There’s something else that’s also catching the attention of many: a ‘sale pending’ sign out front.

“It’s one [of] the most beautiful and prestigious homes in Charlotte,” said Debbie Brown. “Why would they demolish it?”

The home has stood at 6501 Sardis Road since 1937. It has ties to Charlotte’s history but doesn’t have any official protections that will guarantee it will stay standing with a pending sale.

“It’s a piece of history, especially in that part of town. Something that prominent is part of the historic landscape,” said Stewart Gray.

Gray is with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission. They’re considering adding the home on Sardis to a long list of properties in the county that could become historic landmarks. However, the process of becoming a landmark typically takes six months.

“They’re afraid it’s going to be torn down,” said Gray.

Officials with Providence Day School confirmed with Queen City News that they are in talks to buy the property. They told us they don’t have any specific plans as of now.

A while back, Foster had plans for the property. He even reached out to investors to see if they’d be interested in both keeping the home and turning the property into something special.

“I had a vision for that land, but ultimately, I couldn’t execute it. I talked to the real estate agent, knew the price of it,” recalled Foster.

So, for now, their plan is to fight to keep it standing.

“You cannot build it back,” said Brown. “You wouldn’t have the money, or the artisans, for that matter.”