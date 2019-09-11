Cape Hatteras National Seashore re-opening most areas following Hurricane Dorian

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cape Hatteras National Seashore will open most areas and services north of the Cape Hatteras Secondary school in Buxton tomorrow, Sept. 11 at noon.

Officials say the National Park Service visitor areas and services in Frisco, Hatteras Village, and on Ocracoke Island will remain closed.

Open facilities and services include:

Beachfront parking areas.

The Oregon Inlet Fishing Center.

Oregon Inlet boat ramps and parking.

Off road vehicle routes from Ramp 2 to Ramp 44 at Cape Point.

The Kite Point sound side access.

Oregon Inlet and Cape Point Campgrounds

Bodie Island and Cape Hatteras lighthouse climbing operations and bookstores

Off road vehicle permit offices at the Bodie Island and Cape Hatteras lighthouses.

The Inside Road between Ramp 44 and South Beach Road (old Ramp 45).

Closed areas north of Buxton include:

Salvo Day Use area will be closed due to flooding of the restroom facility and septic system.

Haulover Day Use areas will be closed due to damage to the parking area, seawall and railing, and flooding of the restroom septic system. Windsurfers, kiteboarders, surfers and other beach users seeking access between Avon and Buxton should not park along the highway and should consider using the Kite Point parking area just south of Haulover

The Avon Pier remains closed until Thursday morning.

