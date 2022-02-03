Cape Hatteras National Seashore sees ships run aground for 2nd week in a row

Note: The video above is from a previous ship grounding near Cape Hatteras

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second week in a row people on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore woke up to find boats stranded on its shores after running aground.

At 10 p.m. on Wednesday the National Park Service said two fishing vessels grounded near the Oregon Inlet, stranding five passengers.

The vessels are currently located on the beach north of the inlet and approximately 0.8 miles south of Cape Hatteras’ off-road vehicle ramp 4, a news release and Facebook post confirmed.



Two fishing vessels ran aground late Wednesday night on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said (Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Facebook).

The National Park Service said it suspects the two vessels collided prior to grounding.

It also said all five passengers were able to get off the vessels safely.

On Jan. 25, a 55-foot yacht grounded near the south end of Ocracoke Island at approximately 1 a.m.

It needed to have its fuel oil removed before it could be slowly floated back to sea after towing by the U.S. Coast Guard was unsuccessful due to its weight.