CAPTURED: NC man wanted on charges of raping 5-year-old he was babysitting

SUMMERSVILLE, W.V. (WNCN) – A Craven County man wanted for raping a 5-year-old child he was babysitting has been captured in West Virginia, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were looking for Michael Brandon Bryan, 37, whose last known address was on Highway 55 in Cove City.

Bryan was wanted on felony charges of statutory rape of a child, and statutory sex offense. Authorities accused him of raping the 5-year-old child he was babysitting.

Bryan was arrested in Summersville, West Virginia, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

“Our Criminal Investigation Division worked diligently with agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to help track and locate Michael Bryan,” said Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes in a Facebook post announcing the arrest.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation – West Virginia, West Virginia State Police, Nicholas County West Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Summersville, West Virginia Police Department, assisted with Bryan’s apprehension, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities had been searching for Bryan since Monday.

