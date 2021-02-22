CAPTURED: NC teen charged with murder after 2 young men found dead along rural road

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJZY) – Gaston County authorities have arrested an “armed and dangerous” suspect who was wanted in connection with a double homicide in Kings Mountain.

Michael Shane Barnes, 19, of Taylorsville, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

Barnes was booked into the Gaston County Jail Monday at 7:52 a.m. on the felony charges.

Barnes is accused of killing Robert Gibby, 22, and Adam Wood, 19, in a shooting near Lowery Road and Lewis Farm Road last Thursday. Another person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It is still unclear what the motive was for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Gaston County Police Detective J. Brienza at 704-866-3320. Information can also be provided through Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.