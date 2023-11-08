WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem emergency crews responded after a vehicle crashed into the Mr. Barbecue restaurant on Tuesday morning.

At 9:32 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department said a motor vehicle hit the restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway at Link Road.

WSFD released video of the scene showing a vehicle stopped inside the restaurant after having apparently crashed through the front of the building. A path of dirt and tire marks leads up to the impact site.

The restaurant, helmed by second-generation owner Jimmy Carros, has been a staple in the community since it was founded in 1962.

The restaurant was recently remodeled in 2020.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the preliminary investigation suggests the driver was speeding and attempted to avoid hitting a car that pulled out in front of him, causing him to crash into the building.

An employee who saw the car crash into the building said the car was speeding down Peters Creek Parkway, jumped across the median and flew into the restaurant parking lot and into the building’s front entrance.

“I was like yelling .. ‘stop,’ But it just it just kept going … Then boom … As soon as … the car hit the front of the building, I just pulled out my phone, called 911,” said Andrew Carros, a prep cook with Mr. Barbecue.

There were four to five employees working at that time, and nobody was injured.

Andrew said he had just stepped outside to get something from his car when he saw the situation unfold.

He said there were three people in the car that hit the building.

“When it first kind of went into the building, it kind of blew my mind a little bit … Thankfully, no one’s hurt,” Andrew said.

Crews started cleaning up the debris left behind just one hour after the crash and have been working to board up the entrance.

This isn’t the first time the restaurant has dealt with a setback like this,. It was recently remodeled in 2020 after a fire destroyed the building in 2019.

Owner James Caross said they are no strangers to recovering from incidents like this.

“We’re going to have to secure the front of the building just so the health department will allow us to operate as a drive thru … We’ve got to check in to make sure that the electronics are in working order,” Jamessaid.

Mr. Barbecue will keep its customers updated on when it expects to have its drive through open via Facebook and expects it will be a couple of weeks before it can open the inside of the building for business.