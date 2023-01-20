RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Valverde said his daughter didn’t believe it at first.

“Some of her co-workers came in and said ‘hey, there’s a car on top of your car. She said, no there’s not. You’re joking with me’,” said Valverde.

She was working in downtown Raleigh the night of Dec. 8. Valverde said when his daughter walked outside she was blown away by what she saw.

Someone hit the car her dad let her borrow.

“I was just glad nobody was hurt. Glad she was not in the car. Why would somebody do that and leave the car running,” Valverde said.

According to court documents, State Auditor Beth Wood hit the parked white 2016 Toyota sedan. Witnesses described a black Toyota Camry partially on the hood of Valverde’s car.

When Raleigh police got to the scene, they said they couldn’t find the driver. A police report reveals the black car is a state-owned car.

The police report said officers found a laptop in that car, with the last person logging in as “Miss Beth Wood.”

Weeks after the crash, Valverde said he was able to get in touch with Wood.

“My last question I asked her was hey, why did you flee the scene? Her response was, ‘well that’s a question for her lawyer.’ She said maybe 10 words. No, I’m sorry. Just like emotionless,” he said.

In a report given to CBS 17 on Friday from the State Department of Administration Wood said, “I made a sharp sudden turn and struck a parked vehicle.”

Valverde said his daughter is now relying on friends and ride-sharing services such as Uber to get around. He also said it could be April before the car is fixed.

Friday Wood’s office declined again to comment on the matter. An attorney for Wood did not respond to requests for comment.

“There’s a lot of trust that constituents are giving to her and for her not to say anything. That’s not good,” said Valverde.

Wood was charged Dec. 12 with a class 2 misdemeanor hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for unsafe movement.

She’s expected in court on Thursday.