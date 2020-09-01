Car plows through wall of NC gas station, rupturing gas line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY)- A car rammed through a gas station in northwest Charlotte Monday evening.
The incident was reported at Oakdale Road at Simpson Road around 6:15 p.m. where a vehicle ran through the Oakhill Gas Station.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and firefighters with the Long Creek Fire Department and Cooks Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene.
Long Creek Fire Department says the car ruptured a gas line within the building. Firefighters are still at the scene.
No injuries were reported in the incident. The gas station is closed until further notice.
