Car was going 96 mph before driving off pier, sinking into Cape Fear River, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A car was traveling more than 90 miles per hour when it hit a curb before sinking into the Cape Fear River last month, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Je’mel Sneed, 31, and Frederick Brock, 40, both of Wilmington, died in the wreck on Aug. 28.

Police officials say that the red Dodge Challenger that the two victims were in is believed to have been traveling 96 mph in a 25 mph zone when it crossed Water Street, hit a curb with the driver’s side tire, and launched through a railing into the Cape Fear River just after midnight.

A crash report from the the WPD Traffic Unit estimates that the vehicle was airborne approximately 32 feet before striking the guardrail.

The investigation concluded that the car floated approximately 800 feet from its landing location before coming to rest.

“Police believe Je’mel Sneed was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision; however, both occupants were found with seat belts unbuckled, in different positions within the car,” the WPD said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

