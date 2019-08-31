Live Now
Interactive Hurricane Dorian tracking map

Car was making U-turn in NC crash that killed 4, including motorcyclist

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina say four people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a car.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that the driver of the motorcycle and three people who had been sitting in the backseat of a Hyundai Elantra were killed in Friday night’s crash.

The driver and a front-seat passenger of the car were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether the motorcycle’s operator, 22-year-old David Robin Wooten, was impaired at the time of the crash. Investigators believe the motorcycle’s excessive speed was a contributing factor.

Police say the car was making a U-turn when the motorcycle struck it, killing 24-year-old Benjamin Vasquez, 27-year-old Claudia Leann Gray and 22-year-old Hanna Michele Brotherton.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss