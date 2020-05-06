Car with bodies inside linked to missing NC women likely was in ‘extremely high-velocity crash’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On the same night two Wilmington women were last seen, emergency crews responded to the area of River Road where the couple’s car would be found weeks later for a report of a high-speed crash. Search efforts that night, ultimately, came up empty.

According to Wilmington police, a grey 2013 Dodge Dart registered to 25-year-old Paige Escalera was found just after 3 p.m. Monday outside of Watermark Marina off of River Road with two unidentified bodies inside.

Escalera and Stephanie Mayorga, 27, were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their South Kerr Avenue apartment on April 15.

Wilmington police said Tuesday the car found with two bodies inside “may have been involved in an extremely high-velocity crash.”

According to police, 911 records indicate that on April 15 — the day the women were last seen — police, fire, and EMS were dispatched around midnight to the area where the car was eventually found.

A caller said they saw a car in their rear view mirror heading west on Independence Boulevard at a high-rate of speed, possibly hitting a wall, then going into the woods.

First responders met with the caller and searched the area with flashlights, however, they were unable to find any sign of a collision or anyone with injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

“The bodies are scheduled to undergo an autopsy in the coming days. We will release information as it becomes available,” the news release stated.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: