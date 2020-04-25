Caretaker charged after NC teen girl’s bathtub drowning death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A North Carolina caregiver has been charged after a 17-year-old with serious mental and physical disabilities drowned in a bathtub Friday.

Charlotte-area officers responded to a Medic call for service at a home in the 9200 block of Ligon Court in the University City Division around 1:08 p.m. Friday.

Nikiya Meeks via WJZY

Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old girl who had drowned in a bathtub.

Charlotte fire crews and MEDIC responded to the scene and performed CPR on the victim. She was then transported to Atrium Health’s CMC and was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

Detectives from both the Homicide Unit and the Crimes Against Children Unit responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

Police say the victim was severely mentally and physically disabled and was living at the home with her caregiver, Nikiya Meeks, 41.

Meeks was interviewed by detectives and subsequently charged with patient abuse — culpably negligent conduct causing death and was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

More headlines from CBS17.com: