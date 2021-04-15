Carolina Beach mayor’s son, one of 4 who jumped from balconies in condo fire, recovering

CAROLINA BEACH N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce’s son was one of the four people who jumped from a balcony to escape the massive fire that devastated the Paradise Cove condominiums in Carolina Beach on April 2.

Pierce confirmed with WECT Thursday that her son, Kyle Pierce, who lived in one of the units affected and jumped from a second floor balcony, is recovering from his injuries.

She said she made sure he was okay before jumping into action at the site on the day of the fire.