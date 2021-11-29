Carolina Beach police searching for missing boater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Carolina Beach Police Department needs your help looking for a missing boater.

Joseph Matthew Johnson, a resident of Carolina Beach, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Nov. 22 leaving from Federal Point Yacht Club marina.

He was on his 19-foot center console Seacraft fishing boat. He is known to frequently fish offshore, especially the area around the Frying Pan Shoals.

Johnson stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair. He is 44 years old. Johnson was reported missing by a friend on Nov. 27 after they arrived in town for pre-arranged fishing plans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540.

