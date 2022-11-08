The Carolina Cowboys competing during the first day of the PBR Teams Championship event. (Photo by Andy Watson / Bull Stock Media).

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WNCN) – A 2.25-point differential ended the Carolina Cowboys’ inaugural season over the weekend.

The professional bull riders were one of eight founding teams in the new PBR Team Series and competed under the Richard Childress Racing operations since July.

But in the Team Series Championship, the No. 4 Cowboys fell 267.25-265 to the No. 3 Oklahoma Freedom in the second round.

After a ride-for-ride shootout to start the game, with the first five riders all reaching the 8, the Freedom narrowly beat the Cowboys with a go-ahead game-winning score.

In the first round, the Cowboys defeated the No. 7 Kansas City Outlaws in blowout fashion, 175.5-88.25.

A replay of the postseason can be watched here.