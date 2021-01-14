Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Motor Speedway to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway will soon serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the Charlotte Motor Speedway have teamed up with the State of North Carolina to help administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations by July 4.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our community and country,” said David Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers and Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “We stand ready to join Honeywell, Atrium Health and Governor Cooper in the effort to administer vaccines and defeat this virus. We hope that our participation will serve as a model for other venues.”

Along with the stadium and speedway, a soon to be determined location in the Winston-Salem area will also serve as a mass vaccination site.

“Getting vaccines in people’s arms as quickly and equitably as possible is a top priority for North Carolina,” said Cooper. “Partnerships with businesses, health providers and government like this can help get it done.”

The announcement comes as Cooper said on Thursday that those 65 and older will be able to receive a vaccine.

More details on those sites will be announced in the coming days.