Carolina Renaissance Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

MECKLENBURG, N.C. (WNCN)– The annual Carolina Renaissance Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19, festival organizers announced Monday.

The festival was scheduled to run on Saturdays and Sundays from October 5 through November 24.

Organizers say the festival will return Saturdays and Sundays from October 2 through November 21, 2021.

“At the heart of the Renaissance Festival is a cornucopia of socially interactive experiences that is hard to compromise with the necessities of social distancing. For the health and safety of our participants, for our guests, and for everyone’s families, and the communities all will arrive from, we look to be part of the virus mitigation solution,” says Jeffrey Siegel, Festival Producer.