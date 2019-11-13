Carowinds fined $42,000 after worker’s hand cut off while inspecting ride

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Federal safety officials have fined an amusement park on the North Carolina-South Carolina line after a maintenance worker was injured last March.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration levied a $42,000 fine on Carowinds after finding six serious violations. The report shows Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, was fined $7,000 for each of the six violations, which were not listed in the report.

According to the report, Carowinds is contesting the OSHA decision.

Emergency personnel and officials at the park say worker was injured on March 6 while working about 200 feet in the air on the Windseeker ride.

Flint Hill fire officials told WSOC-TV that the worker was on top of the tower when his hand got caught in a pulley and it was severed.

The worker was lowered to the ground and was taken to a nearby hospital by York County Emergency Management, officials said.

Cedar Fair says the unidentified man was a third-party contract worker inspecting the ride, which is on the South Carolina side of the park.

