Carowinds, NC events are beginning to open up – but will be people attend?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The last year has been a rollercoaster. As North Carolina, along with other states, slowly moves out of the pandemic, you may notice your event calendar starting to fill up.

More and more places are opening their doors and bringing people in. The question several businesses are facing is: Will people come?

This week, Carowinds announced that they will be opening their gates in May. This opening includes plans to be socially distant, but ready for people and the same goes for a festival happening, also next month, right up the road in South End.

“We are excited to welcome people back and we are ready,” Dominic Macrone with Carowinds Human Resources told FOX 46.

Dominic Macrone is with Carowinds, which is prepping to open for the first time in more than a year. It won’t be happening until next month.

“We need about 2,000 to 2,500,” Macrone said. “We’ve hired about half of those.”

May, itself, seems to be a line for many places to open up and events to happen. In addition to Carowinds, May will also mark the return of the South End Wine and Hops Fest, which is adding a spring date.

“We go with what the current restrictions are, and if they open it up more, we’ll have more tickets available,” Shawn Cosner with 3rd Rock Events said.

That seems to be the general opinion business owners not hedging their bets for looser restrictions, but working within the system. But will people do it?

“I’m personally not vaccinated yet, so I’m not ready to be back in that setting,” said Cate Bodie, who lives in South End.

“Outdoor events, yeah…indoor events, it depends on vaccination rates, even though everything is going on,” says Robert Price, who also lives in South End.

While it might be a return to normalcy, it’s not quite a full return to “normal.”

“We are asking our employees to continue to wear masks, and our guests,” said Macrone. “We are asking people to maintain that six-foot social distancing, and we’re also doing health screening for people entering the park.”

The last year may have been a rollercoaster, but it’s also brought the need to be flexible. Next month will just show how it’ll all work out.

Carowinds is still looking for people to fill the open positions they have here and they have a $500 bonus to go along with it.

You can apply online and at a job fair they have here on April 24. As far as the Wine and Hops fest, there are no jobs for that, but they’re hoping for an economic boost to bring more people out.