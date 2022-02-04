Carowinds parent company Cedar Fair considering purchase by SeaWorld

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Carowinds’ Ohio-based parent company, Cedar Fair, is considering an unsolicited offer to be purchased by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

“These types of transactions come along every 15 to 20 years maybe,” International Theme Park Services CEO Dennis Speigel said.

Speigel has been in the theme park industry for 50 years. While rare, he says the purchase attempt does not come as a surprise.

The takeover would allow SeaWorld to spread its operations coast-to-coast, but also expand its involvement in rides and attractions. Speigel says that’s an opportunity for the company to distance itself from sea-life entertainment, which has caused nationwide backlash over the last decade.

“Understandable why they would be looking at Cedar Fair, well-run company, geographically desirable, and wonderful product,” Speigel said.

Bloomberg reports SeaWorld’s offer to be $3.4 billion.

“In my opinion, it’s a low offer based on Cedar Fair’s performance. This is a major transaction in the leisure recreation theme park space, so it isn’t something that is going to happen overnight if it happens at all,” Speigel said.

Because the companies have drastically different styles of management, Speigel said if any deal were to be made, change at parks like Carowinds would be coming.

“If SeaWorld were to come in and take it over, it would definitely change in some form and manner. Hard to determine what that would in this point in time, but I can assure you, there will be changes.”

In addition to owning SeaWorld, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment owns Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.