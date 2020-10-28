CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Here’s some good news this year! Carowinds announced on Wednesday that they’re reopening for select dates this November and December.
“We sure have missed you! Now it’s time to have fun — safely,” the popular amusement park said.
Carowinds will reopen from November 21 to December 20, 2020, for their ‘Taste of the Season.’ Passholder reservations begin Nov. 9. Buy Daily Tickets on Nov. 11.
“We want you to have an AMAZING day at Carowinds and feel safe when visiting, so we developed an extensive coronavirus reopening plan – new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the park to help reduce the spread of germs. We’re all in this together and by working together you can safely and confidently enjoy the thrills, giggles, and endless smiles that only Carowinds can deliver,” Carowinds announced on Wednesday.
What You Can Expect
Scheduling Your Visit: All guests must reserve their visit in advance through our website or mobile app before coming to the park.
Mobile App Required: At least one member of your group must have the park mobile app on their phone.
Face Coverings Required: All guests and associates will be required to wear face coverings while in the park.
Health Screenings: Health screenings and temperature checks will be required for all guests and associates.
Hand Sanitization: Hand sanitization stations have been added throughout the park.
Use of Location Services: Enabling the Location Services feature in the park app allows us to send you real-time updates.
For more information and details on how to download Carowinds’ ‘Welcoming You Back Guide’, please click here.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM
- Fayetteville police say no abduction took place after receiving report from witness
- Carowinds reopening with restrictions for special holiday event
- Former ‘Disney on Ice’ skater recovering after random stabbing in Indiana
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Virtual job fair for military members, spouses set for Thursday
- PHOTOS: See the Halloween display so realistic police have been called multiple times
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now