Carowinds reopening with restrictions for special holiday event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Here’s some good news this year! Carowinds announced on Wednesday that they’re reopening for select dates this November and December.

“We sure have missed you! Now it’s time to have fun — safely,” the popular amusement park said.

Carowinds will reopen from November 21 to December 20, 2020, for their ‘Taste of the Season.’ Passholder reservations begin Nov. 9. Buy Daily Tickets on Nov. 11.

“We want you to have an AMAZING day at Carowinds and feel safe when visiting, so we developed an extensive coronavirus reopening plan – new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the park to help reduce the spread of germs. We’re all in this together and by working together you can safely and confidently enjoy the thrills, giggles, and endless smiles that only Carowinds can deliver,” Carowinds announced on Wednesday.

Announcing Carowinds' Taste of the Season! We're preparing to welcome you back safely on select dates from Nov. 21 – Dec. 20. Passholder reservations begin Nov. 9. Buy Daily Tickets on Nov. 11. 🎄



Safety procedures: https://t.co/zNkU85ELn1

Event info: https://t.co/btSoaR3HJ1 pic.twitter.com/uW4cChzC7H — Carowinds (@Carowinds) October 28, 2020

What You Can Expect

Scheduling Your Visit: All guests must reserve their visit in advance through our website or mobile app before coming to the park.

Mobile App Required: At least one member of your group must have the park mobile app on their phone.

Face Coverings Required: All guests and associates will be required to wear face coverings while in the park.

Health Screenings: Health screenings and temperature checks will be required for all guests and associates.

Hand Sanitization: Hand sanitization stations have been added throughout the park.

Use of Location Services: Enabling the Location Services feature in the park app allows us to send you real-time updates.

For more information and details on how to download Carowinds’ ‘Welcoming You Back Guide’, please click here.

