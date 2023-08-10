CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The repairs and tests are finished for Carowinds’ Fury 325 roller coaster to get back into action after a cracked support column was spotted in late June, according to a statement from the park.

The coaster was initially shut down on Friday, June 30, after park personnel became aware of a crack near the top of the support column.

A viewer shared a video with CBS 17 showing the beam move as one of the coaster’s trains passed by.

He said he reported it to guest services.

The reopening of the ride was approved Thursday after a final inspection of a newly-installed steel pillar was completed by the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all those who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to repair and prepare Fury 325 for reopening. We are excited to welcome back our guests to one of Carowinds’ most popular rides,” the park’s statement said.

In addition to the fix of the column, the park also said the reopening marks “the end of a comprehensive plan dedicated to ensuring the safety and operational readiness of the coaster.”

Over the near 6-week period the ride was closed, crews installed the new column, made by the same manufacturer of the ride — Bolliger & Mabillard. Then, a series of “detailed tests” took place to make sure the coaster was ready to return to normal use.

These tests included an accelerometer test that uses sensors to measure any variation in the experience of the ride. After that, the ride went through more than 500 full cycles while crews continued to perform tests and inspections to ensure the ride’s integrity throughout that period.

B&M and a third-party testing firm then conducted a final inspection to ensure the ride surpassed all required specifications before the reopening Thursday.