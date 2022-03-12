CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carowinds amusement park reopened for season pass holders Saturday for the first time in two years without any restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rides officially launched at 10 a.m. on Saturday and this time, smiles on faces were seen with them for the first time in multiple years.

Carowinds announced it will no longer require masks or hold capacity limits at the park this season. Last season, guests had to make reservations and were not allowed in if the daily limit was reached.

The change comes after Mecklenberg County, where Carowinds sits, lifted its COVID-19 restrictions.

WJZY contributed to this article.