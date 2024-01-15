An image from Haywood County Emergency Services of Soco Road in Maggie Valley before 2 p.m. Monday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five inches of snow have already fallen in parts of the North Carolina mountains by Monday afternoon as a winter storm warning continues with up to 8 inches of snow expected by the end of the warning Tuesday morning.

The most snow so far Monday was 5 inches at 3:15 p.m. a mile north-northwest of Beech Mountain in Watauga County, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow was seen falling throughout the afternoon at the Beech Mountain Resort.

Three inches and 3.1 inches of snow were reported at Valle Crucis and west of Blowing Rock respectively, the weather service reported around 4 p.m.

Further south in the North Carolina mountains, 2.5 inches was reported by 3 p.m. in Waynesville in Haywood County and 2 inches near Banner Elk in Avery County.

By 1:30 p.m., officials in Haywood County were warning against driving on some roads with visible snowfall on the pavement.

“Cars are sliding and getting stuck. Please avoid this area. Road conditions are not safe,” Haywood County Emergency Services said about Soco Road in Maggie Valley.

Heavy snow at Beech Mountain Resort on Monday afternoon

The NCDOT reported that U.S. 19/Soco Road through the Cherokee Indian Reservation is closed from the top of Soco Mountain to Cherokee.

The National Weather Service said Monday that 8 inches of snow is forecast in an area along the line between Mitchel and Yancy counties.

The weather service said Monday that additional snow in Graham and Swain counties of up to 4 to 6 inches is possible, with up to 2 inches in the valleys.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for Ashe, Avery, Swain, Graham and Watauga counties in North Carolina.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the same time with up to 4 inches of snow expected in nine other counties in the North Carolina mountains.

The advisory is for Alleghany, Haywood, Macon, Madison, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Surry, Wilkes, and Yancey, counties.