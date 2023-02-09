CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it’s not one from the Triangle.

On Tuesday, the 2023 rankings list was released by U.S. News & World Report, which showed The Umstead Hotel & Spa in Cary had dropped down to the runner-up spot on the list. This comes after five consecutive years at the coveted #1 spot.

This year, the hotel in the limelight as the state’s top hotel destination is Old Edwards Inn and Spa, located in the western North Carolina mountains in a town named Highlands.

The rankings come after a process of analyzing awards, star ratings and user feedback. It’s all part of the report’s method to be as unbiased as possible.

Others in the top 10 from the Triangle included The Fearrington House Inn of Pittsboro at #3 and The Carolina Inn of Chapel Hill at #5.

To see the full list, click here.