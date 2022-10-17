GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro.
At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar on 1922 Coliseum Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the store.
Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.
The suspect is described as follows:
- Black man
- In his mid-30s
- Wearing all-black clothing
- Wearing a black head wrap
- Wearing glasses
There is no further information available at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.