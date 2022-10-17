GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro.

At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar on 1922 Coliseum Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the store.

Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

In his mid-30s

Wearing all-black clothing

Wearing a black head wrap

Wearing glasses

There is no further information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.