RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest.

The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’

The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar.

This year, the NCSHP said they featured a traditional black and silver Dodge Charger and their specialized cancer awareness vehicle, “SHP-HOPE.”

The photo they entered in the contest, taken on the Boylan Ave. bridge outside of downtown Raleigh, shows the Capital City’s skyline at dusk.

(Source: NCSHP)

Voting for the best cruiser is open to the public.

“Tell your family and friends, even if they live in one of the ‘other’ states!” NCSHP wrote in a Facebook post.

Click here to cast your vote. One vote per device is allowed, according to the NCSHP.