Casting Call! Carowinds to hold open auditions for singers, dancers, actors and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Calling all singers, dancers, actors, and performers of all kinds! Carowinds is looking for you!

Carowind’s Live Entertainment Division announced on Tuesday it’s searching for talented entertainers, technicians, stitchers, and costume characters to fill more than 200 positions for their upcoming season.

Open auditions will be held at Carowinds at 14523 Carowinds Boulevard in Charlotte on Feb. 19 and 20.

“When we say ALL, we mean it. If you think you are the wrong size, shape, age, color, gender, whatever,

please show up anyways! We want to see you and your talents,” Carowinds said in a release.