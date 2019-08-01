Casting call! NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores invites public to be in 3 commercials

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (AP) — The casting call is out for a commercial for the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

Aquarium officials said in a statement that the casting call began Wednesday and continues until midnight Monday.

The aquarium wants to portray “the family tradition” in the three commercials so it plans to feature young families with toddler boys or girls, teen boys and girls, and males and females who look like they’re in their 20s to 70s. All ethnicities are invited.

The commercials are scheduled to be filmed on weekends in August and September at the aquarium and in the local area, although the plans are weather-dependent.

Each commercial will take about a day to shoot. The work is unpaid.

Those interested in participating in the commercials can send pictures to pksmail@ncaquariums.com.

