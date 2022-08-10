SEMORA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Caswell County sheriff’s deputy was struck by gunfire multiple times Wednesday morning while delivering a domestic violence protection order, according to Sheriff Tony Durden Jr.

The suspect, who shot the deputy at approximately 9:30 a.m., went back inside the residence and is still inside as of 1 p.m.

The deputy shot was one of two who went to deliver the order at the residence in the 300 block of Paradise Lane near Jack Pointer Road in Semora, according to Sgt. Greg Ingram with the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office. The second officer has no reported injuries.

The deputy was transported to Duke Hospital and his identification has not yet been released. Sgt. Ingram provided an update on his condition at about 12:15 pm.

Ingram said, “As the last that I’ve heard, he is responsive, he is alert and we’re just so thankful.”

The suspect’s family was inside the home at the time of the shooting and has since been able to escape, leaving only the shooter in the house.

Sgt. Ingram said wounds from the gunfire appeared to be in the deputy’s upper shoulder and lower back.

About four hours into the standoff, Ingram said the suspect remained in the house and “from time to time comes out of the residence.”

“We are just hoping that he will come out so he can be detained,” Ingram said. “At the end, that’s what we’re trying to do.”