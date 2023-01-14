Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said they captured a felon who was on the run for charges from a shooting incident in 2022.

On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit caught Dillon Keith Long, 22, on outstanding arrest warrants.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Long was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.