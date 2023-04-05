GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — Security video caught a vehicle plowing into a metal cauldron outside a popular Gastonia barbecue restaurant.

Ray Nathan’s owners caught the act on video and posted it to social media on Monday.

The South New Hope Road restaurant caught a dark sedan on a security camera as it slammed into a cauldron, a planter and stomps that were all bolted into the ground.

The driver narrowly misses hitting another vehicle in the parking lot as it drags a log under the vehicle leaving a trail of wood chips. No one was injured.

The driver hits the brakes when the car gets to Armstrong Ford Road and heads west. The owners of the restaurant said this could’ve easily been worse.

“There were a couple of customers that were close to the car and they almost hit them on the way out so I’m glad everyone was safe,” Stephen Carroll, Co-Owner of Ray Nathan’s said.

Cramerton Police came out to the scene on Friday and took a report, but there’s still no word on who damaged the restaurant. The cauldron weighs more than 200 pounds, so whoever did it likely has some serious damage to the front end of the vehicle.