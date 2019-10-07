CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 swimmers rescued in Kure Beach Sunday afternoon

Swimmers rescued by the Kure Beach Fire Department (Credit: Mike Gans via WECT)

Ocean Rescuers evaluating the swimmers they just pulled out of the water (Mike Gans via WECT)

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — Two ocean rescuers with the Kure Beach Fire Department rushed into the water to save two distressed swimmers Sunday afternoon after they became caught in a rip current, and it was all caught on camera by photographer Mike Gans.

The rescuers managed to pull the swimmers to safety on shore where they were checked out by medical personnel.

Ocean Rescuers do not typically work this time of year and are usually only staffed through Labor Day. The swimmers are expected to be OK.

