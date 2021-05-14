CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Children duck for cover after 50+ shots fired in NC neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A shooting that broke out in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood over the weekend sent multiple children playing in the area ducking for cover.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Christopher Gilmore, 20, was arrested and they are still working to identify two other suspects observed in newly released video on Thursday.

Photo: Mecklenburg County Jail: Christopher Gilmore

CMPD released doorbell camera video of the shooting from last Saturday, May 8, near the 1100 block of Nations Drive. In the video, you can see children playing in the front yard of a house.

Seconds later, a red sedan pulls up and two men get out and open fire. One gunman is armed with a pistol, the other with a rifle.

As the shots rang out, the little kids are seen running for their lives. Two homes and four vehicles were damaged by the gunfire. But thankfully, no one was hurt.

“I have kids too. I don’t want anything to happen to my family,” said one neighbor who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution.

Jail records show the suspect, Gilmore, spent just four hours behind bars before bonding out.

Two other suspects are still on the run.

Police hope someone will recognize the suspects and turn them in. It’s not clear what kind of motive there might be in the shooting. Neighbors said they see drug trafficking in the neighborhood.

“We need more cops in the area,” said the neighbor. “The more the better.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking anyone with additional information to call 911 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 703-334-1600.