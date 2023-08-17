CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The Charlotte Fire Department says the cause of a large fire that destroyed a portion of Charlotte Preparatory School in June is “undetermined.”

Fire officials told Queen City News that there was so much damage from the massive blaze and heat that it destroyed anything that could have pointed to an ignition point or cause.

Multiple agencies, including the ATF, were involved in the ongoing fire investigation.

On Wednesday, investigators said they could not determine where the fire started or what caused it. They said nothing suspicious is suspected.

Authorities said they plan to close this case unless any more information comes to light.

The large fire started just before 10:00 p.m. on June 26 at Charlotte Preparatory School in southeast Charlotte and severely damaged the Lower School building.

According to the fire department, the Lower School building did not have sprinklers which are required for new construction after a certain year.

Fire officials said it’s unclear when the building was built but wanted to emphasize that the school was up to fire code, despite having no sprinklers in the building.

“The damage to the lower school building is extensive, but as of now, we see no significant damage to other buildings,” Charlotte Prep said in a letter to families and staff.

More than 60 firefighters battled the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Charlotte Preparatory School had its first day back to class on Wednesday.