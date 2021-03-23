CDC reports twice as many cases of COVID-19 variants in NC – but raw numbers remain small

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of cases of two mutant COVID-19 strains reported by the CDC in North Carolina is roughly double what it was a week ago, according to the agency’s data tracker.

While those raw numbers are small, they’re worth paying attention to — but not necessarily a cause for fear, an expert from the University of North Carolina said.

“I don’t think they should be scary,” said Dr. Jeremy Wang, an assistant professor of genetics at the UNC School of Medicine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported 40 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom and three cases of the one first spotted in South Africa in North Carolina. Its most recent update earlier this week showed 77 cases of the UK variant and eight of the South African version in the state. Those variations are believed to be easier to spread than the original strain.

For its size, North Carolina appears to be faring better than many other states, with Florida — with 1,040 cases of the UK variant — shaded with the darkest color of the CDC’s color-coded map. Michigan has 616 cases of that particular strain while California has 471 and Texas 414.

But Wang cautions that there’s also a lag in those numbers, and they aren’t necessarily updated in real time.

“So the numbers you see will will tend to jump up,” he said. “It takes some time to gather those samples and to produce good genome so that we can track the variants.”

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, the virus’ doubling time — how many days elapsed before the total number of cases doubled — was a key measure of how quickly it was spreading.

Wang says the UNC lab is measuring a doubling time of roughly 7-10 days of the UK variant during the past month. That falls in line with a study last month that found it was doubling approximately every 10 days.

“Of course, you wouldn’t like to see a doubling of anything — we’re talking about a virus,” Wang said.

State Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen acknowledged the total number is “pretty small.” While she expects the variants to spread further across the state, she and Gov. Roy Cooper cited overall improving trends in lifting some capacity limits and other restrictions starting Friday.

“We do expect for that virus to continue to spread — that strain of the virus or the variant of the virus — to continue to spread in North Carolina, which is exactly why we have to maintain this balance,” Cohen said. “We can ease restrictions because our trends are moving in the right direction but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

It’s hard to know exactly how many variant cases there are because not every sample is sequenced, or checked for mutations. But Wang says researchers at his lab are “capturing almost all of the positives that come out of UNC hospitals within a week” to sequence them.

He says the key is to keep doing what we’ve been doing. That means following the three Ws and getting the vaccine.

“There’s nothing different about the way these infect people or go about their business that’s going to change our our mode of attack,” he said.