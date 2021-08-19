Celebrate National Aviation Day in the Outer Banks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will celebrate National Aviation Day on Thursday and Friday in the Outer Banks.

The group will be flying their 1945 torpedo bomber over Kill Devil Hills and the Wright Brothers National Monument.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force allows attendees to take a flight in the 76-year-old Warbird for those who pre-registered.

All flights will be taking off from the Dare County Regional Airport.

