Census 2020: Wake County solidifies status as NC’s largest county

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s official: Wake County is the most populous county in the state.

Numbers released by the Census Bureau on Thursday, from the 2020 headcount, show Wake County with 1,129,420 million people — 13,928 more than Mecklenburg County, who has the second-highest.

The bureau in 2020 estimated that Wake County had overtaken Mecklenburg by just 1,405 people.

The population in Wake County grew by 25 percent during the past decade. The 2010 census counted 900,993 people living in the county.

More than 1 in 5 North Carolinians live in one of those two counties. The 12 most populous counties account for more than half the state’s population of 10.4 million.

Cumberland and Durham counties have the fifth- and sixth-largest populations in the state, with Cumberland County having 334,728 people and Durham with 324,833.

At the city level, the population of Raleigh is up 15 percent during the past 10 years to 467,665 people.

But Charlotte, the state’s largest city, is growing even faster, with an increase of 16 percent to 874,579 people.

Census officials say some of the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas were in the South.

The bureau’s numbers also show North Carolina as a whole is slightly less diverse than the nation as a whole.

The diversity index measures the percent chance that two people randomly chosen would be of a different race or ethnicity.

In North Carolina, the chance of that happening is 57.9 percent — a tick below the national score of 61.1 percent.

Both the state and the country have become more diverse during the past decade. North Carolina’s diversity index in 2010 was 52.1 percent while it was 54.9 percent for the U.S. as a whole.

North Carolina is ahead of South Carolina (54.6 percent) and Tennessee (46.6 percent) but trails Virginia (60.5 percent).