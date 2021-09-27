Central Prison’s hospital housing inmates with COVID-19 from across NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County health officials on Monday announced a COVID-19 outbreak at Central Prison as Public Safety officials said its safety plans are working.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety posted to its COVID-19 dashboard reporting two active cases of the disease at Central Prison. Wake County Public Health said this is the facility’s fourth outbreak – the other three coming in May 2020, July 2020 and December 2020.

NCDPS said having two cases currently “is a clear indication that our actions are working.”

Central Prison has a 120-bed medical facility that serves inmates from correctional facilities across North Carolina.

NCDPS said 15 offenders with COVID-19 have been admitted to Central Prison’s Regional Medical Center over the last two weeks.

“Central Prison currently has no additional active cases of COVID-19 among its general population of more than 900 offenders,” NCDPS said in a statement.

A 28-day moratorium on visitation is now in place at Central Prison, which is required by outbreak protocol.

There are eight active cases among Central Prison’s staff. NCDPS said 900 people work at the facility.

NCDPS has the lowest vaccination rate among Gov. Roy Cooper’s cabinet agencies at 53 percent.

In the prison system, 51 percent of workers are vaccinated.