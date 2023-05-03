Honoring correctional officers that passed away during their service. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State correctional leaders are honoring fallen prison workers as part of “North Carolina Correctional Officers and Correctional Employees Week.”

The North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections hosted a memorial ceremony outside its administration building Wednesday, paying tribute to the 29 workers who died on the job since the early 1900s.

The ceremony honors correctional officers that died during their service. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

“It’s a very risky job. It can be rewarding but it can be very dangerous,” said Todd Ishee, secretary of the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections.

The department tells CBS 17 it’s investing in personal protective equipment for staff, technology to combat illegal cell phones and adding security nets at several facilities in hopes of better protecting workers.

“We are making major investments this year in safety technology, safety equipment, to ensure that our prisons are safe, our staff are safe, the offenders are safe,” Ishee said.

The ceremony also honored the 22 workers who died from COVID-19 after several outbreaks were reported at facilities across the state.