Chance of snow for central NC remains for Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While we do have a chance of seeing snow in central North Carolina this Friday, this does not look like a major winter weather event for the area.

Most of us will just see a very cold rain throughout the day on Friday.

Our next weather maker will be an area of low pressure that will spread moisture across most of North Carolina late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

As the moisture encounters some colder air located to the north, we could see a transition to snow or sleet.

Don’t go getting the snow boots just yet as this does not look to be a lengthy event with significant accumulations.

We just don’t have a sufficient amount of cold air coming from the north. Accumulations will be possible from the Triangle on north but right now amounts are expected to be minor.

Most of that should occur on grassy surfaces.

In the meantime, we will see clouds begin to increase on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

Friday’s temperatures may not get out of the 30s across most of Central North Carolina. When you factor in the winds, it will feel even colder.

If you’re wondering what we need for a winter wonderland, a perfect snow set up for central North Carolina would have much colder air already in place as well as a continuous supply of cold air coming from the north.

All of this would be happening as moisture moves in from the south. Friday’s event looks to be marginal with some light snow possible.

Sunshine and drier weather will once again move in this weekend but it already looks like another system is setting up for North Carolina next Monday and Tuesday.

Right now, the second system also looks to be mainly a rainmaker with a chance of snow. We still have plenty of time to iron out the details next week, so keep checking back for updates.