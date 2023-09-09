GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is in full preparation mode for the game on Saturday.

Game days this year may look a little different from the past. New to the stadium are 300 concession stands, a huge increase compared to the 120 locations last year. These concessions throughout the inside of the stadium will also be cashless. Another thing coming to Dowdy-Fikclen is the debut of a brand-new kids’ zone.

Fans can also expect a clear bag policy for any bag bigger than a handheld clutch. Authorities will be placed all over the stadium throughout the game to ensure a safe experience.



“There are officers that are patrolling these tailgate lots all around the stadium we have officers assigned to each of the tailgate spots,” said ECU Public Information Officer and Special Events Coordinator, Capt. Chris Sutton. “Once they leave their tailgate to come to the game, there are officers working the gates making sure that we have an orderly flow coming into the stadium, and also policing items that make sure that nothing comes into the stadium that is on the prohibited list.”

Once inside the stadium, fans will see the introduction of self-serving kiosks. There will even be stations available for mobile ordering alcohol and water.

“We did decide to go cashless this year,” said Executive Associate Athletic Director, J.J. McLamb. “A lot of venues around the country have gone cashless, and so the data that we were provided showed that our points of sale and cash that we were bringing in was a very small part of our overall gross revenue sales. So, the cashless speed of service will be there, the speed of the checkout process will be there and hopefully, we’ll be able to get our fans through the lines quicker.”

Pirate Athletics officials said safety is the key to ensuring a fun game day experience.

“Bring as least amount of items as what you need for the three or four hours that you’ll be here. That will speed your entry into the game and it will also help everyone else that’s trying to get in at the same time,” said Sutton.

Officials advise those not going to the game to avoid those busy areas around the stadium to keep traffic as smooth as possible.

“Saturday we expect to have somewhere between 30 and 40,000, and the tailgate will go on for about six hours so our motorists who are driving around the athletic complex will see some delays and traffic standstill in areas that they are not particularly used to on Saturdays,” Sutton said.

The game doesn’t start until 4 p.m. but officials will be monitoring all of the open tailgate lots and roads as early as 10 a.m.