CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A “chaotic” shootout in uptown Thursday led to multiple arrests, guns seized, and a drug bust, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Malcolm Townsend, 23, is facing multiple charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and possession of meth, among others.

Kalik Foster, 25, is charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen firearm.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Montford Point Street near O2 Lounge CLT.

Police say two groups who knew each other were arguing, which led to a shootout.

Officers eventually conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle involved, leading to the arrests of Townsend and Foster, as both were identified as convicted felons, police said.

Foster suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital by Medic.

Townsend had 19 grams of crack cocaine and an unspecified amount of meth, police said. Two stolen firearms were also found in the vehicle.

The investigation revealed that a second victim was hit by gunfire during the shootout. That person was rushed in another car involved to a local hospital, police said.

Kalik Foster (left) & Malcolm Townsend (right) (Courtesy: MCSO)

That vehicle was searched by police, and a third firearm was found.

Three cars were hit by gunfire, and two were occupied, but no injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.